CAC 40 Down Slightly; Earnings In Focus

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors reacting to some quarterly earnings announcements, and awaiting the upcoming meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and monetary policy decisions from central banks, including the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 7.75 points or 0.09% at 8,231.43 a few minutes ago.

BNP Paribas is down 2.7% despite reporting a 6.1% jump in third-quarter net income at 3.044 billion euros, compared to the year-ago quarter. The numbers fell short of expectations.

Quarterly group revenues, or net banking income (NBI), reached 12.569 billion euros, up 5.3% year-over-year.

BNP Paribas has reaffirmed its strategic trajectory through 2026, with a clear focus on enhancing shareholder returns. The Group expects to achieve a compound average growth rate of over 5% in revenues, more than 7% in net income, and above 8% in earnings per share for the period spanning 2024 to 2026.

Vinci, Dassault Systemes, Danone, Bouygues, Saint Gobain, Orange and Eurofins Scientific are down 1 to 1.7%.

Among the gainers, Capgemini is rising more than 5% after the IT consulting firm raised its full-year revenue guidance after reporting higher third-quarter revenue..

Edenred is gaining 4.8%. STMicroElectronics, Air Liquide, Renault, Stellantis and Publicis Groupe are advancing 1 to 2%.

