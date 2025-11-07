Markets

CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.5% In Lackluster Trade

November 07, 2025 — 07:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 is down in negative territory on Friday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.

Worries about growth amid uncertainty over future policy moves of central banks, and U.S. government's tariff policies appear to be rendering the mood cautious.

The CAC 40 index was down 387.31 points or 0.47% at 7,927.46 a few minutes ago.

Edenred is declining by 2.8%. Bureau Veritas is down 2.05%, while Veolia Environment, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale, Eurofins Scientific, Capgemini, AXA, Saint Gobain and Pernod Ricard are down 1.1 to 1.7%.

L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, Essilor Luxottica, Vinci, Stellantis, Air Liquide and Airbus are also notably lower.

Meanwhile, Euronext and ArcelorMittal are up 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Kering is gaining 1.3%, while Danone, BNP Paribas, Hermes International and LVMH are up 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, data showed France's trade deficit widened to €6.6 billion in September 2025, the largest in three months, from €5.2 billion in August and above forecasts of €5.9 billion. Exports grew 0.1% from a month earlier to €51.9 billion, while imports advanced 2.5% to €58.5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.