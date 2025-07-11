Markets

CAC 40 Down More Than 1% As Trade War Concerns Hurt Sentiment

July 11, 2025 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are notably lower on Friday, weighed down by losses in automobile and luxury sectors. The mood in the market is a bit bearish, in line with other major markets in Europe, amid renewed worries about tariffs.

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, starting Aug. 1, in a dramatic escalation of a trade war with the United States' closest ally over the country's alleged role in fentanyl flows.

Trump also talked about blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on most of America's trading partners and announced plans to make a 'major statement' on Russia, denting investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Investors also waited for a word on tariffs for the European Union. The U.S. currently imposes 50% tariffs on EU steel and aluminum, 25% on cars and 10% ib all EU imports.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 80.22 points or 1.02% at 7,822.03 a little while ago.

Stellantis and Kering are down 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. LVMH, STMicroElectronics, Teleperformane, Capgemini, Hermes International and EssilorExottica are declining 2 to 2.5%.

Societe Generale, Edenred, BNP Paribas, Saint Gobain, Publicis Groupe, Credit Agricole, Unibail Rodamco, Renault, ArcelorMittal and Pernod Ricard are also notably lower.

Thales is rising 1.5% and Engie is gaining about 0.7%, while Orange and Safran are up marginally.

Final data from the statistical office INSEE showed France's consumer price inflation increased in June, at a faster than previously estimated pace.

Consumer price inflation increased to 1% in June from 0.7% in May. June's inflation was revised up from 0.9%. Similarly, EU harmonized inflation was revised to 0.9% from 0.8%.

Month-on-month, the France's consumer price index climbed by revised 0.4%, reversing a 0.1% drop in May. The flash estimate showed a 0.3% rise in consumer prices.

The harmonized index of consumer prices gained an unrevised 0.4%, in contrast to the 0.2% fall in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.