CAC 40 Down Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - After opening on a marginally positive note, the French stock market retreated Monday morning, and remains a bit weak in lackluster trade a little before noon.

Uncertainty about the Trump administration's tariff moves ahead of the previously announced July 9 deadline appears to be rendering the mood cautious.

The U.S. President has ruled out extending the July 9 deadline, expressing confidence that agreements would be reached in time to avoid higher tariffs.

While discussions with Japan continue, the UK-US trade agreement, which was finalized last month, officially came into effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, there is still some uncertainty over key details with regard to U.S.-China trade deal.

The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 7,714.56 in early trades, was down 12.50 points or 0.16% at 7,679.05 a few minutes ago.

Societe Generale is down by about 2.3%. Renault is down nearly 2%, while Stellantis, BNP Paribas and Schneider Electric are down 1 to 1.3%.

Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Airbus, Veolia Environment, Bouygues, Credit Agricole and Dassault Systemes are down 0.6 to 0.9%.

Among the gainers, L'Oreal is up 2.5%, while Kering, Hermes International, STMicroElectronics, Thales and Safran are rising 1.3 to 1.7%.

Carrefour, Capgemini, LVMH, Essilor, Danone and Accor are up with modest gains.

