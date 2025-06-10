CAC 40 Down Marginally In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are largely subdued on Tuesday as investors refrain from making significant moves while awaiting the outcome of the ongoing trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in London.

The talks are going on for a second day. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik said talks are going well and are expected to go all day Tuesday.

The benchmark CAC, which moved into positive territory after a slightly sluggish start, turned weak again and was down 9.28 points or 0.12% at 40 7,782.19 a few minutes ago.

Stellantis is rising more than 3.5%. The company has initiated a voluntary redundancy scheme at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, targeting 610 workers as part of a broader workforce adjustment strategy across its Italian operations.

The scheme, which has been introduced at other facilities in Italy, is designed to facilitate early retirement and alternative career opportunities for employees, according to a Reuters report.

Unibail Rodamco and Renault both are gaining more than 1.5%. Edenred and Kering are up 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

TotalEnergies, Publicis Groupe, Michelin, Eurofins Scientific, Capgemini, Schneider Electric, Hermes International, Pernod Ricard and Veolia Environment are gaining 0.4 to 0.9%.

Among the losers, Credit Agricole is declining 1.7%, Societe Generale is down 1.65% and BNP Paribas is lower by about 1.6%.

Thales and Safran are down 1.2% and 1.05%, respectively. Dassault Systemes, AXA, Engie and Danone are also weak.

