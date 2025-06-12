CAC 40 Down 0.7% As Tariff Concerns Weigh

(RTTNews) - French stocks are down in negative territory on Thursday as renewed concerns about tariffs and Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment.

Trade tensions had eased a bit on Wednesday after U.S. and Chinese officials reached a framework to implement the Geneva consensus. However, lack of specifics in the framework has raised uncertainty about the two nations reaching an agreement anytime soon.

Also, there is uncertainty about the European Union securing a deal before U.S. President Donald Trump's July 8 deadline for tariffs on imports from EU countries.

Meanwhile, the U.S. President expressed diminished confidence in reaching a nuclear deal with Iran, emphasizing that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

There is more negative news on the geopolitical front, with the U.S. initiating a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq and authorizing voluntary departures from Bahrain and Kuwait, citing heightened security concerns.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 56.09 points or 0.72% at 7,719.81 a few minutes ago.

Accor, Kering, Stallantis and STMicroElectronics are down 3 to 3.4%. ArecelorMittal is down 2.7%, Renault is declining 2.2% and Teleperformance is down 2.1%.

Hermes International is down nearly 2%. Publicis Groupe, Saint Gobain, Essilor and Schneider Electric are down 1.7 to 1.9%. Capgemini, Unibail Rodamco, Airbus, Thales, Safran and AXA are also notably lower.

Orange is up by about 2% and TotalEnergies is gaining 1.9%. Endie, Carrefour, Eurofins Scientific and Danone are up with modest gains.

