CAC 40 Down 0.3% As Tariff Concerns, Inflation Data Weigh

(RTTNews) - French stocks are down in negative territory on Tuesday, weighed down by tariff concerns and a potential U.S. government shutdown. Data showing an increase French consumer price inflation is weighing as well on sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23.32 points or 0.3% at 7,857.55 a few minutes ago.

TotalEnergies is down 2.4%. Hermes International is declining 2.1%, while Pernod Ricard, Stellantis, Kering, ArcelorMittal and Credit Agricole are down 1.3 to 1.7%.

Bouygues, Accor, Air Liequide, Eurofins Scientific, LVMH, Euronext, Michelin, AXA and L'Oreal are down 0.4 to 1%.

Publicis Groupe, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Schneider Electric, Bureau Veritas, Capgemini and Edenred are up 0.3 to 1%.

Data from INSEE showed France's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in eight months amid a rise in costs for services, according to a provisional estimate.

A separate official report showed that producer prices decreased slightly in August after rising for the first time in six months in July.

The consumer price index climbed 1.2% year-over-year in September, faster than the 1% rise in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.3%/ Further, this was the highest inflation rate since January, when prices rose 1.7%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1% in September, reversing a 0.4% rise in August.

EU-harmonized inflation climbed to 1.1% from 0.8% in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP showed a decrease of 1.1% versus a 0.5% gain in August.

