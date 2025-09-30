Markets

CAC 40 Down 0.3% As Tariff Concerns, Inflation Data Weigh

September 30, 2025 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are down in negative territory on Tuesday, weighed down by tariff concerns and a potential U.S. government shutdown. Data showing an increase French consumer price inflation is weighing as well on sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 23.32 points or 0.3% at 7,857.55 a few minutes ago.

TotalEnergies is down 2.4%. Hermes International is declining 2.1%, while Pernod Ricard, Stellantis, Kering, ArcelorMittal and Credit Agricole are down 1.3 to 1.7%.

Bouygues, Accor, Air Liequide, Eurofins Scientific, LVMH, Euronext, Michelin, AXA and L'Oreal are down 0.4 to 1%.

Publicis Groupe, Vinci, Saint Gobain, Schneider Electric, Bureau Veritas, Capgemini and Edenred are up 0.3 to 1%.

Data from INSEE showed France's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to the highest level in eight months amid a rise in costs for services, according to a provisional estimate.

A separate official report showed that producer prices decreased slightly in August after rising for the first time in six months in July.

The consumer price index climbed 1.2% year-over-year in September, faster than the 1% rise in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.3%/ Further, this was the highest inflation rate since January, when prices rose 1.7%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1% in September, reversing a 0.4% rise in August.

EU-harmonized inflation climbed to 1.1% from 0.8% in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP showed a decrease of 1.1% versus a 0.5% gain in August.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.