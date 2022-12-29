Markets

CAC 40 Dips On Growth Concerns

December 29, 2022 — 04:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with a lack of information on China's COVID outbreak and fears of a global recession weighing on sentiment.

Experts have expressed deep concerns that China may not be sharing data on any signs of evolving strains that could spark fresh outbreaks in countries around the world.

After Beijing announced plans to reopen its borders, Italy, Japan, Taiwan, India and the United States have announced mandatory tests on visitors from China.

Investors also fretted about the impact of the Fed's monetary tightening on global growth heading into 2023.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,492 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH and Kering were moving lower as uncertainties mount over China.

