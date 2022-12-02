CAC 40 Dips Ahead Of US Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

Closer home, France's industrial production declined for the second straight month in October, data published by the statistical office Insee showed.

Industrial production dropped 2.6 percent month-on-month in October, following a revised 0.9 percent fall in September.

Manufacturing output also contracted at a faster rate of 2.0 percent from September, when it fell by 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production showed no variations in October, while manufacturing output registered an increase of 2.4 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 6,720 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.

