CAC 40 Declines With Inflation Data In Focus

March 02, 2023 — 04:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday as investors awaited the release of key euro zone inflation data for directional cues.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told Spanish television show Espejo Publico on Thursday that interest-rate increases may need to continue beyond a planned half-point move in two weeks' time.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 44 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,190 after losing half a percent in the previous session.

Technip Energies shares rallied 3.2 percent. The engineering firm, focused on energy industry, posted a rise in earnings for 2022 on lower revenue.

Resource-management firm Veolia Environnement declined 1.6 percent despite reporting a rise in FY22 net income and revenue, helped by its merger with Suez.

