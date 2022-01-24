Markets

CAC 40 Declines With Focus On Fed Meet

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Monday as investors braced for a hawkish update from the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week and remained concerned about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

On the data front, France private sector grew at the slowest pace in nine months in January, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 52.7 in January from 55.8 in December. The expected reading was 54.5.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 87 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,981 after declining 1.8 percent on Friday.

Renault rallied 2.5 percent. The French carmaker, Japan's Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are soon going to work together to develop electric vehicles. The trio is expected to invest more than 20 billion euros over the next five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular