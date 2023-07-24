CAC 40 Declines On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Monday as investors nervously await the outcomes of central bank meetings this week in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Growth worries also weighed after a survey showed Eurozone business output fell at the fastest rate for eight months in July.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,418 after climbing 0.7 percent on Friday.

Alstom rose over 1 percent. The French rolling stock maker and RAILPOOL, a German rolling stock leasing firm, have signed a contract worth up to 260 million euros, for 50 Traxx Universal multi-purpose locomotives.

Sodexo edged up slightly after the catering and food services group announced the acquisition of U.S.-based A.H. Management Group.

