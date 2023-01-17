CAC 40 Declines On China Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday, as investors digested weak GDP data from China and looked forward to earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley due later in the day for directional cues.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that global economic growth will bottom out this year.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,031 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Monday.

Danone fell about 1 percent after it announced a global action plan to reduce absolute methane emissions from its fresh milk supply chain by 30 percent by 2030.

The company plans to remove 1.2 million tons carbon dioxide equivalent of methane emissions by 2030.

China-exposed Kering and LVMH were down 1 percent and half a percent, respectively.

