CAC-40 Declines From Friday's High

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 slipped from Friday's peak amidst a weak sentiment across major European markets. Anxiety ahead of the release of the minutes of the recent proceedings of the monetary policy review meetings of Federal Reserve and ECB, swayed sentiment.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,746.84, shedding 0.27 percent from the previous close of 7,768.18. The day's trading has been between 7,752.58 and 7,727.96.

Only 13 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in positive territory. Credit Agricole topped with gains of 1.1 percent. Publicis Groupe and BNB Paribas have both added more than half a percent.

Thales plunged more than 4 percent following a downgrade for the stock from a brokerage. Arcelor Mittal and Alstom have both shed more than 2 percent. Legrand, STMicroelectronics, Saint Gobain, Vivendi and Airbus are the other laggards with declines of more than a percent.

The EUR/USD pair has gained 0.05 percent to 1.0779. This comes amidst the Dollar Index slipping 0.08 percent to 104.21, versus 104.30 a day earlier.

In line with the uptick in global bond yields on Monday, yields on France's ten-year bonds have edged up 0.03 percent to 2.877%. The yield was at 2.876 percent a day earlier.

