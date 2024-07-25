CAC 40 Declines On Earnings Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Thursday, with earnings concerns and China demand worries weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 109 points, or 1.5 percent, at 7,404 after declining 1.1 percent the previous day.

Gucci-owner Kering plunged 7.2 percent after issuing another profit warning.

Renault plummeted nearly 9 percent after partner Nissan Motor Co. and French peer Stellantis NV reported disappointing results.

Retailer Carrefour lost 5 percent after upholding its end-year profit and cashflow targets.

Airline Air France-KLM jumped 2.3 percent despite posting Q2 results below expectations. Ipsen slumped 5.5 percent despite delivering strong results in the first half of the year.

