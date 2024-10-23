CAC 40 Declines On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded lower on Wednesday due to concerns about slowing Chinese growth and the widening U.S. fiscal deficit.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 7,501 after ending little changed the previous day.

L'Oreal tumbled 4 percent after the cosmetics giant reported a rise in third quarter sales that missed expectations due to low consumer confidence in China.

Thales gave up 2 percent despite reporting higher sales and orders in the first nine months of the year.

Air Liquide dropped 1 percent. The industrial gases supplier delivered third-quarter revenue in line with market expectations.

Ipsen fell 1.3 percent. The global specialty-care biopharmaceutical company reported strong sales momentum in the first nine months of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.