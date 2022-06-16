Markets

CAC 40 Declines As Rate Hike Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Thursday as fears mounted that the Fed might trigger a recession sometime in the next year with its aggressive rate action.

Earlier today, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly increased interest rates for the first time since 2007. The Bank of England is expected to raise rates by at least 25 bps later today.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 93 points, or 1.6 percent, to 5,936 after rallying 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Capgemini SE lost almost 2 percent. The IT services and consulting company said it plans to open semiconductor design services centers across Europe.

Automaker Renault also gave up 2 percent after industry data showed European passenger car registrations declined for the tenth successive month in May, but at a slower pace.

Rexel SA, a distributor of electrical supplies, was down 0.8 percent despite raising its 2022 financial guidance.

Software maker Dassault Systèmes SE tumbled 2.2 percent. The company said that it is on the trajectory to achieve its 2024 non-IFRS earnings per share objective and is well positioned to capitalize on significant long-term growth opportunities.

Food retailer Casino Group lost 2.4 percent after it inked a deal with Gorilla, an on-demand grocery delivery company, to extend their partnership for the Frichti, a French groceries platform.

