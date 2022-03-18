CAC 40 Declines As Oil Climbs Back Above $100

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Friday as peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow stalled and the White House warned Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond.

Fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies helped oil prices push higher again, adding to worries over inflation.

Brent crude futures held near $110 a barrel today, after having surged by 9 percent in the previous session.

As the threat of nuclear war hanged over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, investors await the outcome of key talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later in the day for further cues.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 40 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,573 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Thursday.

