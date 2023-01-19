Markets

CAC 40 Declines As Growth Worries Deepen

January 19, 2023 — 04:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday after data showed U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, raising concerns about consume spending and the health of the economy.

Weak readings on producer prices and industrial production for the month also stoked concerns over the outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 34 points, or half a percent, to 7,048 after ending flat with a positive bias on Wednesday.

Oil & gas stocks fell, with TotalEnergies declining more than 1 percent as crude prices fell nearly $1 a barrel on concerns about the outlook for fuel demand.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all fell around 1 percent.

