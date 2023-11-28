CAC-40 Declines Amidst Concerns About Inflation, China Growth

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 benchmark slipped in Tuesday's trade amidst concerns about inflation ahead of release of latest readings. Anxiety about economic growth in China also weighed on sentiment, dragging luxury stocks lower.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,223.07, dropping 0.57 percent from the previous close of 7,265.49. The day's trading has been between 7,243.08 and 7,214.06.

Only 13 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in positive territory.

Safran topped with gains of 1.1 percent followed by Airbus that added 0.97 percent. Orange, TotalEnergies and Capgemini have also recorded gains of close to half a percent.

Kering slipped close to 2.9 percent followed by Pernod Ricard that declined 2.8 percent. LVMH has slipped 2.6 percent whereas Alstom dropped 2.1 percent.

The EUR/USD slipped 0.02 percent to trade at 1.0950, whereas the Dollar Index edged down 0.02 percent to trade at 103.17.

Yields on France's ten-year bonds have increased 0.40 percent to 3.128%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.