CAC 40 Declines Amid Omicron Threat

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Thursday after the local health body for the Ile de France region of greater Paris said that a case of Omicron variant had been found in a person who returned from Nigeria.

"We should see a progressive rise of the Omicron variant, which will take over from Delta", possibly by the end of January, France's top scientific advisor Jean-Francois Delfraissy told BFM television.

Investor sentiment was also dented by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates next year to combat high inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 71 points, or 1 percent, at 6,810 after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day.

Luxury goods company Hermes fell over 2 percent despite its inclusion in the Euro STOXX 50 index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.