News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Declines Amid Middle East Tensions

April 05, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday after Fed officials warned that interest rate cuts may not be imminent.

Escalating geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment. Amid Iran's retaliation threat following the killing of senior Revolutionary Guard commanders in Syria, Israel has stepped up its military defense.

In economic releases, France's industrial production expanded less-than-expected in February after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office INSEE showed today.

Industrial output rose 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, following January's 0.9 percent decline. The expected growth rate was 0.5 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 112 points, or 1.4 percent, at 8,039 after finishing marginally lower on Thursday.

Food services company Sodexo fell nearly 2 percent ahead of its earnings results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.