CAC 40 Declines After Trump Assassination Attempt

July 15, 2024 — 05:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Monday as an attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump's life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign.

In a post on his social media site, Trump said: "In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win."

In a prime-time address, Biden urged the public to recommit to civil debate.

The benchmark CAC 40 dipped 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,697 after gaining 1.3 percent on Friday.

China-related LVMH fell 2.2 percent, Hermes International dropped 1.3 percent and Kering lost 4 percent after data showed China's economy grew much slower than expected in the second quarter.

Airbus edged up slightly And Thales rose 1.1 percent following reports that they are actively considering a merger of their space activities, which would consolidate Airbus Defence & Space and Thales Alenia Space.

