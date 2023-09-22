News & Insights

CAC 40 Declines After Flash PMI Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Friday amid growth concerns after a monthly survey showed the country's dominant services sector contracted at a faster pace in September.

The HCOB flash purchasing managers index (PMI) for the services sector, compiled by S&P Global, hit a 34-month low of 43.9 points in September while the manufacturing PMI came in at 43.6 points.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,164 after plunging 1.6 percent the previous day.

Sanofi SA shares fell over 1 percent. Based on the evolution of foreign currencies, the company said its preliminary estimate of negative currency impact on third quarter sales is approximately between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent and approximately between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent on business EPS.

