CAC 40 Climbs On Dovish Fed; ECB, BoE Rate Decisions Eyed

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose sharply on Thursday, the dollar sank, and bond yields declined after the Federal Reserve held interest rates, as widely expected, and announced a shift towards cutting borrowing costs against the backdrop of slowing growth and easing inflation.

Interest-rate announcements from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are due later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 110 points, or 1.5 percent, at 7,641 after losing 0.2 percent the previous day.

Banks topped the gainers list, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbing 2-4 percent.

Shares of Air France-KLM Group jumped 7 percent. The airline confirmed its 2024-2026 outlook and said it has revised upward operating margin outlook to above 8% over the 2026-2028 period.

Media giant Vivendi soared 8.2 percent after revealing a plan to split its businesses. ;

