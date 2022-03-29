CAC 40 Climbs Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - French stocks were sharply higher on Tuesday as Russia - Ukraine peace talks began amidst frosty atmosphere without a handshake.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that discussions would focus on easing the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, with a ceasefire being the "maximum" goal of the talks.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 112 points, or 1.70 percent, to 6,701 after gaining half a percent on Monday.

Banks topped the gainers list, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbing 2-3 percent.

Automakers and travel-related stocks were also moving higher, with Renault up 3.5 percent and Air France KLM adding 1 percent.

Healthcare group Sanofi declined 1 percent despite raising its peak sales target for eczema-treatment product Dupixent to more than 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion).

