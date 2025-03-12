News & Insights

CAC 40 Climbs Higher On Ukraine Ceasefire Optimism

March 12, 2025 — 05:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up firmly Wednesday morning, recovering from recent losses, as optimism about a ceasefire in Ukraine is contributing to the positive mood in the market.

Kyiv has reportedly agreed to a US-proposal for an "immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire" if Russia agrees to the terms.

"A while ago, Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire. Now we go to Russia and hopefully President Putin will agree to it also," U.S. President Trump said soon after the Jeddah announcement.

The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 8,046.01, was up 87.75 points or 1.1% at 8,029.66 a few minutes ago.

Safran, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric, Airbus Group, AXA and Unibail Rodamco are gaining 2 to 2.5%.

Capgemini and Hermes International are up nearly 2%. BNP Parbias is gaining 1.8%, Legrand is up 1.7% and Vinci is rising 1.5%. Renault, Air Liquide, Accor, Essilor, Pernod Ricard, Sanofi and Vivendi are advancing 1 to 1.3%.

Societe Generale, Teleperformance, Veolia, Engie, Eurofins Scientific, Danone, TotalEnergies and Credit Agricole are up 0.5 to 0.9%.

STMicroElectronic is declining 2.3%. Edenred is down 2% and ArcelorMittal is down by about 1%. Kering, Carrefour and Publicis Group are modestly lower.

