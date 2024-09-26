News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Climbs As China Announces New Stimulus Measures

September 26, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday, with expectations of another big U.S. interest rate cut this year and optimism over fresh stimulus measures from China boosting investor sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 121 points, or 1.6 percent, at 7,686 after falling half a percent the previous day.

China-linked LVMH, Hermes International and Kering soared 6-7 percent after Chinese leaders pledged to deploy "necessary fiscal spending" to meet this year's economic growth target of roughly 5 percent.

Air Liquide rose about 1 percent. The supplier of industrial gases said that it will invest close to 60 million euros to take over and operate an Air Separation Unit or ASU under a long-term contract with Wanhua Chemical Group, a supplier of chemical products in Yantai, China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.