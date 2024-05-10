News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Climbs As UK Economy Exits Recession

May 10, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday as fresh signs of cooling in the U.S. labor market revived hopes for U.S. rate cuts this year.

Bank of England's dovish rate decision on Thursday and better-than-expected U.K. GDP growth data released earlier today also boosted investor sentiment.

The U.K economy exited a technical recession in the first quarter with the economic output growing better than expected led by a rebound in the services output and household spending.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the fourth quarter, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent, preliminary estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Economists had expected the first quarter growth to come in at 0.4 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 58 points, or 0.7 percent, at 8,245 after gaining 0.7 percent on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.