CAC 40 Climbs As Inflation Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened higher on Monday after weaker than expected U.S. consumer spending and labor cost data helped ease inflation fears.

Investors now await cues from a slew of central bank meetings, with the ECB and BoE rate decisions due on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 71 points or over 1 percent to 7,037 after ending 0.8 percent lower on Friday.

Luxury goods companies rallied, with LVMH and Hermes climbing 1-2 percent.

TotalEnergies was modestly higher. The petroleum refining company has agreed to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20 percent interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the U.K., as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.