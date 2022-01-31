Markets

CAC 40 Climbs As Inflation Fears Ease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened higher on Monday after weaker than expected U.S. consumer spending and labor cost data helped ease inflation fears.

Investors now await cues from a slew of central bank meetings, with the ECB and BoE rate decisions due on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 71 points or over 1 percent to 7,037 after ending 0.8 percent lower on Friday.

Luxury goods companies rallied, with LVMH and Hermes climbing 1-2 percent.

TotalEnergies was modestly higher. The petroleum refining company has agreed to sell to Kistos Energy Limited a 20 percent interest in the Greater Laggan Area fields and in the Shetland Gas Plant in the U.K., as well as interests in several nearby exploration licenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular