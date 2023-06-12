News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Climbs Ahead Of Fed, ECB Meetings

June 12, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday as investors looked for cues from key central bank meetings due later in the week.

Traders await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting scheduled from 13th June to 14th, with the U.S. central bank expected to pause its recent interest rate increases.

The Fed's accompanying statement as well as U.S. CPI data will be key as investors look for clues about the outlook for rates.

Closer home, analysts expect the European Central Bank to hike rates by 25 bps on Thursday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 58 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,271 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

Banks climbed, with BNP Paribas and Societe Generale rising around 2 percent each.

Satellite company SES plunged 11 percent after an announcement that its CEO Steve Collar will step down at the end of June 2023 to pursue other professional and personal endeavors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.