CAC 40 Bounces Back After Steep Selloff

(RTTNews) - French stocks rebounded on Friday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session in the wake of cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve and rising coronavirus infection rates in the United States.

Investors shrugged off data from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showing that the euro area industrial output fell 17.1 percent month-on-month for a 28.0 percent year-on-year drop in April, marking the steepest declines since records began in 1991.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 83 points, or 1.72 percent, at 4,898 after plunging 4.7 percent the previous day.

Banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rose about 3 percent, while Societe Generale rallied 5.6 percent.

Automaker Renault surged 6 percent and Peugeot gained 4.3 percent.

Interparfums soared as much as 12.5 percent after it signed an exclusive and worldwide license agreement for fragrances with Italy's Moncler.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.