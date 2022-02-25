CAC-40 Attempts To Recoup Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 gained from Thursday's levels as global markets staged a smart recovery from the sell-off on Thursday, triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that rattled investor sentiment.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 6615.41, up 1.45 percent from Thursday's close. The day's trading has been between 6521.56 and 6618.27.

Veolia Environnement, Thales, Eurofins Scientific and Engie are the top gainers with rallies north of 4 percent. AreclorMittal follows with a surge of more than 3 percent.

Worldline and Credit Agricole have declined more than 2 percent. Michelin. BNB Paribas and Societe Generale have lost more than 1 percent.

Total Energies is the most active scrip with a turnover of 134.95 million. The scrip has gained more than half a percent.

The EURUSD pair hovered around 1.1174, 0.15 percent lower than the closing level at Thursday, as the Dollar Index edged up to 97.17 from 97.14 on Thursday.

France's ten-year Bond yield has increased by around 0.68 percent to 0.667 percent versus 0.662 percent on Thursday.

Meanwhile data showed that the French economy expanded by 0.7 percent on quarter in fourth quarter of 2021, lower than the 3.1 percent growth in the previous period.

