CAC 40 Advances On U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks climbed higher on Tuesday amid hopes the U.S. and Iran will make some positive moves in a fresh round of discussions to end their ongoing conflict. A drop in oil prices contributed as well to market's upside.

Brent crude futures fell to $96.50 a barrel earlier in the day, and despite recovering to $98.75, still remained below previous closing level.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. has been called by the other side and he is still willing to engage with Tehran, helping ease concerns about further disruptions to energy supplies.

"I can tell you we've been called by the other side. They'd like to make a deal very badly," Trump told reporters on Monday - adding to speculation the two sides are exploring a second round of face-to-face negotiations to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Discussions between Washinton and Tehran are ongoing and another round of negotiations remains possible, with Turkey reportedly working to bridge differences between both sides, according to CNN.

France's benchmark index CAC 40, which climbed to 8,642.23 earlier in the session, was up 48.36 points or 0.59% at 8,284.34 about a quarter past noon.

Eurofins Scientific jumped more than 5%. The testing and laboratory services provider has signed an agreement to sell its electrical and electronic testing unit to UL Solutions.

Stellantis and Saint Gobain climbed 2.9% and 2.75%, respectively. Bureau Veritas gained 2.2%, while Schneider Electric, Capgemini, EssilorLuxottica, Renault, ArcelorMittal, STMicroelectronics, Accor, Pernod Ricard, Kering, Legrand, Airbus, Societe Generale and Dassault Systemes moved up 1%-2%.

Shares of advertising and public relations company Publicis Groupe gained more than 1%. The company has reported a 6.4% increase in revenue to Euro 4.1 billion, in the first quarter of 2026. Net revenue growth increased 4.5% in the quarter, a slight drop compared to last year's 4.9%. The company expects net revenue growth in the range of 4-5% for the year.

LVMH shed about 2% after posting a 6% annual decline in Q1 revenue and warning that the Iran conflict reduced group sales by at least 1% in the latest quarter.

Orange, Eiffage, Engie and Euronext dropped by 0.6%-1%.

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