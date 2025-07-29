Markets

CAC 40 Advances; EssilorLuxottica Rises On Strong Earnings

July 29, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday with investors focusing on earnings and other corporate news, shrugging off some concerns voiced by several European officials that the US-EU deal arrived over the weekend is "unsatisfactory" and "significantly imbalanced."

Several top officials, including a senior European lawmaker, have criticised the draft trade agreement between the US and EU, warning that the deal could undermine the bloc's economic stability and job security.

Investors await some crucial economic data and policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan due later in the week.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 123.45 points or 1.58% at 7,924.33 a few minutes ago.

EssilorLuxottica is up nearly 7%, lifted by an announcement from the company that its first-half operating profit rose, helping it to offset tariff-related headwinds. The company said its first-have adjusted operating profit rose to 2.53 billion euros, up 4.1% compared to a year ago.

Safran, Air Liquide and Eurofins Scientific are up 3.2%, 3.1% and 3%, respectively.

Airbus, Thales, Bouygues, Schneider Electric and STMicroElectronics are gaining 2 to 2.5%.

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Orange, Michelin, Vinci, TotalEnergies, Hermes International, Credit Agricole, AXA, Legrand and Publicis Group are advancing 1 to 2%.

Saint Gobain, Sanofi, Kering, Renault, Capgemini, Engie and Carrefour are also notably higher.

Stellantis is down 1.9% after it reported a first-half net loss of 2.3 billion euros ($2.65 billion).

LVMH and Pernod Ricard are lower by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Edenred is down 0.8%.

In economic news, initial jobless claims in France decreased to -21,600 in June from -11,200 in May 2025, according to a report from the Directorate of Research, Economic Studies and Statistics.

