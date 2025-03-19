CAC 40 Advances In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are moving higher on Wednesday, outperforming other major markets in Europe, thanks to strong buying at several counters, ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

After a mild drop earlier in the session, the benchmark CAC 40 has climbed to 8,149.78, gaining 35.21 points or 0.43%.

Schneider Electric, Hermes International and Teleperformance are gaining 1.5 to 1.75%. Saint Gobain, Sanofi and L'Oreal are up 1 to 1.2%.

Danone, LVMH, Credit Agricole, Legrand, Carrefour, Safran, TotalEnergies, Publicis Groupe and AXA are up with modest gains.

Edenred, Kering, Eurofins Scientific, Pernod Ricard and Thales are lower by 0.3 to 0.7%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed the Euro area's consumer price inflation rate eased to 2.3% in February, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 2.4% and down from a six-month high of 2.5% in January. The CPI rose 0.4% month-over-month in February 2025, slightly below 0.5% in the preliminary estimate, and compared to a 0.3% fall in January.

Core consumer prices in the Euro Area increased 2.6% in February over the same month in the previous year.

