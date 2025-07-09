CAC 40 Up 1.25% On Trade Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up in positive territory on Wednesday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid optimism about U.S. and the European Union striking a deal sometime soon, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that steep tariffs will be imposed on copper imports, and pharmaceuticals.

Trump announced a 50% levy on copper imports and signaled that more sector-specific tariffs will come soon. He also threatened to impose tariffs of up to 200% on pharmaceutical exports into the U.S., but said that he will "give people about a year, year and a half" until the duties go into effect.

The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 7,874.72, was up 96.27 points or 1.24% at 7,862.98 a few minutes ago.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica are up nearly 6% on reports that Meta had acquired a little under 3% stake in the company.

Societe Generale is gaining 3.5% and BNP Paribas is up 2.5%. Airbus, Saint Gobain, Teleperformance, Schneider Electric, Credit Agricole, Vinci, Michelin, Edenred, Veolia Environment, ArcelorMittal, Bouygues, Safran, AXA, Air Liquide and TotalEnergies are up 1 to 2%.

Publicis Groupe is declining 1.7%. Hermes International, Sanofi and STMicroElectronics are down marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.