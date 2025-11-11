Markets

CAC 40 Up 0.6%; Hermes International, LVMH Among Top Gainers

November 11, 2025 — 07:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, following the passage of a short-term funding bill late Monday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The bill will now be sent to the House, where a vote could come as early as Wednesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47.14 points or about 0.6% at 8,102.65 a few minutes ago.

Hermes International is rising 3%. LVMH is gaining 1.75% on reports the luxury group plans to open major stores in China in December and is considering further expansion in the region.

Capgemini is up 1.35%, while Sanofi, Saint Gobain, Dassault Systemes,TotalEnergies, Vinci, Publicis Groupe and Bouygues are up 1 to 1.2%.

Edenred is down 2.3%. Thales is down 0.8%, while Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Safran and Pernod Ricard are down with modest losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.