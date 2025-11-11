CAC 40 Up 0.6%; Hermes International, LVMH Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - French stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, following the passage of a short-term funding bill late Monday to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The bill will now be sent to the House, where a vote could come as early as Wednesday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 47.14 points or about 0.6% at 8,102.65 a few minutes ago.

Hermes International is rising 3%. LVMH is gaining 1.75% on reports the luxury group plans to open major stores in China in December and is considering further expansion in the region.

Capgemini is up 1.35%, while Sanofi, Saint Gobain, Dassault Systemes,TotalEnergies, Vinci, Publicis Groupe and Bouygues are up 1 to 1.2%.

Edenred is down 2.3%. Thales is down 0.8%, while Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Safran and Pernod Ricard are down with modest losses.

