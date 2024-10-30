News & Insights

CBGZF

Cabral Gold’s $3M Financing for Brazilian Projects

October 30, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold Inc. is raising $3 million through a private placement to support its gold exploration projects in Brazil. The funds will aid in drilling and engineering efforts at the Cuiú Cuiú gold district, enhancing the company’s resource potential. This move highlights Cabral’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the lucrative Tapajós Gold Province.

