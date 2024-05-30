News & Insights

Cabral Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold in Brazil

May 30, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold Inc. reported striking high-grade gold at their Machichie NE target in Brazil, with drill results including an impressive 11 meters at 33.0 g/t gold. The company’s recent drilling has revealed significant gold mineralization, suggesting the potential for expanding resources near the surface and in primary bedrock. These promising findings, among the highest grades encountered on the property, continue as further drilling seeks to outline the full extent of the zones.

