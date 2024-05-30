Cabral Gold Strikes High-Grade Gold in Brazil

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold Inc. reported striking high-grade gold at their Machichie NE target in Brazil, with drill results including an impressive 11 meters at 33.0 g/t gold. The company’s recent drilling has revealed significant gold mineralization, suggesting the potential for expanding resources near the surface and in primary bedrock. These promising findings, among the highest grades encountered on the property, continue as further drilling seeks to outline the full extent of the zones.

For further insights into TSE:CBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.