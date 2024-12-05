Cabral Gold Files Report on Cuiú Cuiú Project

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cabral Gold has announced the filing of a technical report for the prefeasibility study of their Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project in Brazil. The report, conducted by Ausenco, reaffirms the project’s potential with significant gold resources identified. This development positions Cabral Gold as a promising player in the Brazilian gold mining sector.

For further insights into TSE:CBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.