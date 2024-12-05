News & Insights

Cabral Gold Files Report on Cuiú Cuiú Project

December 05, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold has announced the filing of a technical report for the prefeasibility study of their Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project in Brazil. The report, conducted by Ausenco, reaffirms the project’s potential with significant gold resources identified. This development positions Cabral Gold as a promising player in the Brazilian gold mining sector.

