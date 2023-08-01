Cabral Gold (CBGZF) Price Target Decreased by 6.66% to 0.45

The average one-year price target for Cabral Gold (OTC:CBGZF) has been revised to 0.45 / share. This is an decrease of 6.66% from the prior estimate of 0.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.32 to a high of 0.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 306.89% from the latest reported closing price of 0.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabral Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBGZF is 0.20%, an increase of 112.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 126.88% to 13,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 12,911K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares, representing an increase of 58.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBGZF by 68.14% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 500K shares. No change in the last quarter.

