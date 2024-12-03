News & Insights

Cabral Gold Advances with Successful Private Placement

December 03, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Cabral Gold (TSE:CBR) has released an update.

Cabral Gold has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising over $1.5 million to fund its Cuiú Cuiú gold project in Brazil. The funds will be used for drilling, development, and general working capital. This move highlights the company’s focus on advancing its gold exploration activities in the resource-rich Tapajós Gold Province.

