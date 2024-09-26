Cabot's Stock Rises 16% in Three Months: What's Driving the Rally?

Cabot Corporation‘s CBT shares have increased 16.1% in the past three months compared with the industry and the S&P 500’s growth of 5% and 4.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s look at the factors driving the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Driving Cabot Stock?

Cabot's Performance Chemicals division experienced strong growth in the fiscal third quarter, with sales rising 8.1% year over year to $332 million. The segment’s EBIT saw an impressive 72% jump to $55 million, fueled by increased volumes and a favorable product mix, particularly in specialized carbons and fumed metal oxides. This growth was supported by robust demand across the automotive, infrastructure and semiconductor markets.

The Reinforcement Materials segment also posted gains, benefiting from higher volumes in Europe and Asia Pacific, improved pricing and a stronger product mix in 2024 customer agreements.

CBT remains optimistic about its fiscal fourth-quarter outlook, raising the company’s fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $7-$7.10, marking a 30-cent increase at the midpoint. The upward revision reflects anticipated strong performance from the Performance Chemicals division and continued strength in the Reinforcement Materials segment.

The company has consistently outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 8.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $7.07 per share, representing a 31.4% increase year over year. Earnings are projected to grow 10.6% in fiscal 2025. In the past two months, the consensus estimate for Cabot’s fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 4.3%.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

CBT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s current-year earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.6% from the year-ago level. IAG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 200%. The stock has surged nearly 165.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 103.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at $6.09 per share, indicating a rise of 28.5% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has skyrocketed nearly 135.9% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.