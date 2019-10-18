Cabot's New TECHBLAK 85 Series to Meet Sustainability Needs

Cabot Corporation CBT announced the launch of its latest black masterbatch series made from post-industrial carbon black and recycled polymers. The new formulations have been geared to assist plastic producers in achieving sustainability targets across a vast range of industries while preserving optimal performance.

Such formulations are explicitly designed to help the industry minimize its carbon footprint and increase the amount of recycled and secondary material in end products. This is because plastic producers look for more sustainable solutions to meet global environmental and labeling standards.

Per Cabot, with the launch of these black masterbatch series, the company’s portfolio now includes formulations that are tailored to upgrade recycled scrap and also those that are formulated with recycled material. These formulations are designed to meet customers' changing sustainability needs and advance plastic raw-materials' circular economy while offering high quality and performance standards.

The new TECHBLAK 85 series includes formulations based on reclaimed carbon, post-industrial carbon black materials and recycled polymers. These are customized for the industrial, packaging and consumer markets, for use in compounding, injection molding and non-critical film applications.

In addition, Cabot has joined more than 400 organizations around the world, as a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment Initiative, to foster a circular economy of plastics. The company has also committed itself to Operation Clean Sweep, a global initiative to remove waste from the marine environment.

Cabot’s shares have declined around 1.7% in the past three months compared with the roughly 4.9% fall recorded by the industry.

Cabot predicts fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share to be flat, year on year. Its outlook reflects strong numbers for the fiscal fourth quarter based on the company's new fumed silica facility’s start-up, along with targeted customer and incremental cost measures.

The company will continue to control its capital spending and reduce working capital levels amid challenging business environment. It is also focused on generating strong cash flows.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

At present, Cabot carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Alamos Gold Inc AGI and Newmont Mining Corporation NEM, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Kinross has an estimated earnings growth rate of 170% for 2019. The company’s shares have rallied nearly 60% in a year’s time.

Alamos Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of a whopping 340% for the current year. The company’s shares have appreciated 11.7% in the past year.

Newmont has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.19% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have gained 19% over the past year.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.