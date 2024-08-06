Cabot's (CBT) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q3

Cabot Corporation CBT recorded third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30, 2024) earnings of $1.94 per share, up from the year-ago quarter's $1.43.



CBT posted adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, up from the year-ago quarter's figure of $1.42. Adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.



The company’s net sales in the quarter were $1,016 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,010.1 million. Net sales increased around 4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Segment Highlights

Reinforcement Materials’ sales increased around 4% year over year to $649 million in the reported quarter. It lagged the consensus estimate of $649.6 million. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the segment were $136 million, up around 3% from the year-ago quarter. EBIT increased primarily due to greater volumes in Europe and Asia Pacific, as well as improved price and product mix in 2024 customer agreements, which were partially offset by a less favorable regional mix and higher costs. Lower volumes in the Americas owing to weather occurrences also had a negative influence on the quarter's results.



In the reported quarter, sales in the Performance Chemicals division jumped 8.1% year over year to $332 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $311.1 million. EBIT also witnessed a substantial increase of approximately 72% to $55 million. Performance Chemicals' EBIT in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 increased year over year, owing principally to higher volumes and a more favorable product mix. Higher volumes in the specialized carbons and fumed metal oxides product lines were mainly driven by a rise in sales to automotive, infrastructure and semiconductor markets.

Financials

The company concluded the fiscal third quarter with a cash balance of $197 million. During the reported quarter, cash flows from operating activities were $207 million. Capital expenditures totaled $52 million. During the quarter, cash was also used to pay dividends of $24 million and repurchase shares of $49 million.

Outlook

CBT now anticipates fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $7.00 to $7.10. This range represents a 30 cents increase at the midpoint, driven by the company's expectations for improved results in the Performance Chemicals segment due to higher demand and a more favorable product mix compared to the first half of the year, as well as continued strong results in the Reinforcement Materials unit.

Price Performance

Shares of Cabot have gained 25.4% in the past year against a 10% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



