Cabot Withdraws 2020 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp. (CBT) said that it has withdrawn its financial guidance for fiscal year 2020, citing uncertainty in the future demand for its products. The company's previous outlook did not include any impact from the coronavirus.

The company currently has borrowing availability under its revolving credit facilities of $1.1 billion.

The company has implemented policies to restrict global travel and allow remote work wherever possible. It is restricting access to its facilities to critical personnel only and have implemented temperature screenings, enhanced personal protective equipment and on-site hygiene practices, and policies to promote social distancing.

