Cabot Unveils 3-year Financial Targets - Quick Facts

December 04, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corporation (CBT) said the company is confident in its ability to achieve next set of strategic objectives, including an adjusted EPS CAGR of 7-10% over the next 3 years and adjusted EBITDA of $0.9-$1 billion by fiscal 2027. Cabot said it remains committed to creating long-term value for shareholders through earnings growth, robust cash flow generation, and disciplined capital allocation.

"We remain committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit rating, executing on our growth priorities and returning robust levels of cash to shareholders through disciplined capital allocation," said Sean Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer.

