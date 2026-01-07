Cabot To Supply Advanced Conductive Carbons And Conductive Dispersions To PowerCo

Markets
(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp. (CBT), Wednesday announced a multi-year agreement to supply its advanced conductive carbons and conductive dispersions to PowerCo SE, an original equipment manufacturer in the electric vehicle battery sector.

The company added that the agreement reflects the strength of its technology and ability to scale production to meet growing global demand.

The contract is also expected to contribute meaningfully to Cabot's growth in the battery materials sector and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the global EV value chain.

Currently, CBT is trading at $69.35, down 1.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

