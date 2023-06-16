Cabot Slips On Decline In Demand, Tepid Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cabot Corp. (CBT) are sliding more than 10 percent after announcing that its sales volumes in Performance Chemicals segment for April and May 2023 were 13 percent lower than the prior year. Further, in the Reinforcement Material segment volumes for April and May were down 8 percent compared to the previous year.

The company also added that it is no longer expecting adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $6.10 to $6.50, as expected previously on May 8, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $67.00, down 10.21 percent from the previous close of $74.62 on a volume of 352,116.

